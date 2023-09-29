TRIPOLI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) held on Thursday bilateral talks with the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority.

Acting President of CAA Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri chaired the Qatari side in the discussions, while the Head of Libyan Civil Aviation Authority Dr Mohammed Mohammed Shlebek presided over the Libyan side.

Following the talks, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of civil aviation. The MoU is part of joint efforts by both parties to deepen bilateral relations and put frameworks that contribute to developing ways of cooperation in the civil aviation sector, enhancing ways of cooperation in the field of security and safety, and exchanging experiences.

Both sides also discussed many issues of common interest in the field of air transport.

