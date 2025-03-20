Qatar - Hamad International Airport has unveiled state-of-the-art concourses D and E, marking a major milestone in its expansion and boosting HIA’s passenger capacity to 65mn annually.



The new concourses were unveiled at a global media event hosted by Qatar Airways Group at the Hamad International Airport last night.



Dignitaries including Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed al-Meer and HIA Chief Operating Officer Hamad Ali al-Khater attended the ceremony.



Addressing the media, al-Meer said the expanded concourses, which were completed ahead of schedule, offer enhanced facilities, cutting edge technology and seamless connectivity to travellers, further establishing Qatar as a global aviation hub.



Al-Meer said, “Hamad International Airport is more than a gateway; it is a vital pillar of Qatar’s growth and global connectivity. I am pleased to see this expansion project, with conclusion of both concourses going live, which I have personally been involved with since 2018.



“While many global airport expansions have faced delays, we are proud to have delivered this major development ahead of schedule. This achievement reflects our commitment to operational excellence and strategic planning. This is not just about increasing capacity—it is about strengthening the entire Qatar Airways network, enhancing operational resilience, and supporting Qatar’s economic growth in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. This development allows us to meet the evolving demands of global travel while reinforcing Qatar's position as a leading aviation hub.”



Later speaking to Gulf Times, al-Khater said HIA served almost 53mn passengers in 2024. The airport continues to strengthen its role as a key global hub for airlines and passengers.



This development (new concourses) elevates traveller comfort and further establishes Doha as a key global aviation hub.



The expansion project, which began in 2018, has now been completed with the opening of Concourse D and E, marking the culmination of the airport's ambitious development plan.



This milestone represents the final phase of a transformational journey initiated in 2022 with the unveiling of the ‘ORCHARD’, a 6,000-square-meter indoor tropical garden.



The new concourses integrate seamlessly into the existing terminal, introducing cutting-edge technology and enhanced facilities to meet growing passenger demand.



Al-Khater said the terminal now spans 842,000 square meters—a 14% increase—while the addition of 17 new aircraft contact gates increases the total to 62, nearly 40% more than before, ensuring greater connectivity, streamlined operations, and significantly reducing bus transfers.



“This means about 350,000 bus journeys can be avoided annually in terms of moving passengers between the aircraft and the terminal.”



Al-Khater said, “Our focus is to deliver operational excellence that supports both current demands and future growth. The opening of Concourses D and E marks a significant milestone in expanding our capacity and enhancing operational efficiency. This combined development streamlines passenger flow, optimises resource management, and strengthens airline connectivity, ensuring smoother and more efficient passenger services.”



The newly inaugurated Concourses D and E feature the following enhancements:



Seamless boarding through smart technology: The new concourses feature cutting-edge self-boarding systems, streamlining the boarding process for a faster, more efficient journey. Smart technology enables swift document verification, reduces wait times, and ensures smooth transitions from terminal to aircraft.



Enhanced connectivity and global reach: The expansion of Hamad International Airport with Concourses D and E significantly strengthens connectivity for both passengers and airlines.



With increased gate capacity and optimised flight operations, the airport can accommodate a greater number of international carriers and offer more direct routes to key global destinations.



Elevating passenger journey: The expansion prioritises passenger comfort and convenience, offering upgraded facilities to cater to diverse traveller needs. A wider selection of premium retail outlets and global dining brands enhances the leisure experience, while ergonomically designed seating.



With Concourses D and E expansion, Qatar Duty Free is unveiling over 10 new retail outlets food and beverage venues, enhancing the airport's retail space by 2,700 square meters.



This initiative further cements Hamad International Airport’s standing as a beacon of innovation, a world-class destination for shopping, dining, and unforgettable experiences.



A commitment to sustainability: Hamad International Airport remains a leader in sustainable aviation, with Concourses D and E designed to meet GSAS 4-Star Design & Build Certification and aiming for LEED Gold Certification. The development incorporates energy-efficient systems, innovative water management solutions, and optimised thermal comfort strategies, reinforcing the airport’s alignment with global sustainability objectives.



Accessibility is a core focus, with universal design principles ensuring a seamless experience for all travellers. Features such as hearing loops, barrier-free pathways, spacious seating areas, and dedicated assistance services underscore the airport’s commitment to creating a traveller-centric environment.



A landmark expansion beyond Concourses D and E: The opening of Concourses D and E marks the final phase of Hamad International Airport’s broader expansion, which has introduced several landmark enhancements.



At the heart of this transformation is the ORCHARD, a lush indoor tropical garden that redefines the passenger experience with its serene ambiance and natural beauty.



The Central Concourse has been expanded to improve passenger flow and operational efficiency, while an enhanced retail and dining portfolio now features an array of global luxury brands and diverse food and beverage offerings.

