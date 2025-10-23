Oman Air, the national carrier of Oman, welcomed its latest Boeing 737 aircraft in the distinctive oneworld livery, a symbol of global connection and the airline’s growing presence on the world stage.

To mark the occasion, Oman Air brought together two Omani artists, Al-Warith Al Housni and Afrah Al Mamari, in a creative collaboration that bridges art and aviation.

Their works, inspired by movement, imagination and the beauty of connection, reimagine flight through the eyes of Oman’s new generation of artists.

For Al Housni, whose surreal, hand-drawn worlds blend fantasy and reality, the project was an exploration of how creativity can mirror freedom.

His intricate, dreamlike style transforms detail into discovery.

Al Mamari, on the other hand, is known for her expressive textures and vibrant colour palettes. Her work captures the same spirit of possibility that defines both art and aviation.

Together, their creations were unveiled across Oman Air’s digital platforms, celebrating the arrival of the aircraft while showcasing the depth of Omani talent.

Oman Air became the 15th member of the oneworld alliance in June 2025, connecting guests to more than 900 destinations worldwide.

The new Boeing 737 in oneworld livery represents is a visual representation of that partnership, a blend of world-class connectivity and Omani creativity that travels far beyond borders.

