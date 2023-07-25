Muscat: With the Khareef season in full swing, Oman Air has increased its flights between Muscat and Salalah, reaching as many as 26 per day during the recent long weekend. The airline announced the additions to its schedule in June in anticipation of surging demand for travel over the three-month-long season. With a variety of natural and cultural attractions and visitor numbers growing each year, Dhofar continues to cement itself as a top destination among regional and international tourists.

Oman Air is currently the only airline offering wide-body service between Muscat and Salalah, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330, in addition to the Boeing 737. Guests can also choose to book First Class on selected flights and enjoy personalised service and Dine on Demand meals.

Meanwhile, as part of its commitment to boosting Oman’s tourism sector, the airline’s global offices have been busy showcasing the highlights of Khareef with a variety of awareness campaigns and special offers on fares. With flight timings from early in the morning to late at night, Oman Air ensures convenient and seamless connections from a wide range of international destinations.

Khareef operations will run until 15 September 2023. You can book tickets at Oman Air's official website.