Oman Air received delivery of its latest Boeing B787-9 aircraft, the first of three scheduled for this year.

Part of an existing order, which includes eight more aircraft by 2027, the newest marks the 10th Dreamliner in the airline’s fleet.

As one of the world’s most modern and advanced passenger aircraft, the B787-9 is known for its innovative design and exceptional fuel efficiency, while its wide cabins and large windows offer unparalleled on-board comfort for guests.

The aircraft touched down in Muscat on Friday afternoon, arriving from the Boeing facility in Seattle.

“We’re excited to welcome our new Boeing B787-9 to our aircraft line-up, which aligns with our strategy to fly a modern and common Oman Air fleet. It allows us to maintain efficiency in operations, optimise maintenance costs and ensure a seamless and consistent experience for our guests,” said Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer.

“Our latest addition to the fleet is also consistent with our focus on transforming our airline towards financial sustainability, while upholding our reputation as a world-class carrier and supporting Oman’s ambitions to increase tourism and connectivity in the years to come.”

The newest aircraft features a two-class configuration with 30 Business Class seats and 258 Economy seats and will serve across the airline’s network of destinations.

Oman Air’s spacious, elegant cabin design, and exceptional service and hospitality, has garnered it a string of international awards, including most recently Best Seat Comfort in the Middle East at the APEX 2024 Awards and Best Airline Staff Middle East at the Skytrax 2024 Awards. – TradeArabia News Service

