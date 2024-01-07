Muscat: Oman Air has been ranked first in the Middle East and African regions for being the most punctual airline, according to the results of the on-time performance review conducted by the global travel data analysis company “Serim” for the year 2023. The on-time performance rate reached 92.5 per cent, the highest percentage among airlines globally and across all categories.

The national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman also won first place with an on-time performance rate of 91.3 per cent in 2022. SERIM's annual performance review is considered the global gold standard for airline and airport performance, and its results are based on data collected from more than 600 live aviation information sources that identify flights that arrive within 15 minutes of schedule.

The index is considered one of the basic and important criteria for passenger flights, as on-time flights are considered smoother and less stressful, making it a major differentiator in the aviation field.

