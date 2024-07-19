DAMMAM — The National Transport Safety Center announced that an Egyptian plane belonging to Nile Air caught fire in the wheel system during takeoff from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.



King Fahd International Airport confirmed that emergency teams immediately responded to the incident, extinguished the fire, and evacuated the 186 passengers and 8 crew members on board without any injuries.



The Airbus A320 aircraft was departing for Cairo Airport. The Center stated that it received a report early Thursday morning about a fire in the wheel system of the Nile Air Airbus A320 during takeoff from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.



The flight crew aborted the takeoff and evacuated the passengers via emergency slides after firefighting teams successfully controlled and extinguished the blaze.



The Center confirmed that its specialized teams have commenced an investigation into the incident.



King Fahd International Airport clarified that the Nile Air plane experienced a wheel system fire during takeoff at 2:15 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2024.



The airport management emphasized that emergency teams promptly addressed the fire, evacuated the 186 passengers and 8 crew members, and reported no injuries. They also stated that the investigation team is examining the incident's details and causes, confirming that the airport's takeoff and landing operations were unaffected.

