Muscat – In a major boost to its global connectivity, Muscat International Airport has announced the addition of six new international airlines in 2024. This strategic expansion by Oman Airports marks a significant milestone in enhancing passenger traffic and reinforcing Oman’s position as a pivotal regional hub.

Sheikh Aiman bin Ahmed al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports, confirmed that the airport has successfully attracted six new international airlines this year. Four of these airlines have already commenced operations, while two more are expected to start flights later in the year. He emphasised ongoing efforts to explore new markets and evaluate opportunities for launching direct flights through both the national carrier and other airlines.

In 2023, Oman Airports attracted five new airlines, including two from Europe and three from other regions. This year, the focus is on expanding direct flights from European markets to Oman and enhancing the ‘transit’ market, which facilitates travel between Europe and Asia. This growing market is increasingly competitive; it is anticipated that the number of European tourists arriving in Oman will exceed 500,000 by the end of 2024.

Muscat airport is currently served by 36 airlines, connecting Oman to over 80 regional and international destinations.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

