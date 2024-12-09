The board of Kuwait's low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has approved the purchase of six A320ceo aircraft currently operated by it under lease for $180.91 million (55.57 million Kuwaiti dinars).

The purchase will be funded through bank loans and the company’s internal resources, it said in a statement on Kuwait bourse.

The brand currently operates a fleet of 24 Airbus A320 aircraft. It has an order book of 26 new aircraft, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos, and expects delivery from the middle of 2026 onwards.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

