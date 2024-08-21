RIYADH — The King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC), a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has solidified strategic partnerships with four industry-leading firms to transform King Salman International Airport (KSIA) into a premier global hub for tourism, trade, and transportation.



In a significant move, the award-winning architecture firm Foster + Partners has been appointed to design the airport's expansive master plan, covering 57 square kilometers. This plan includes multiple terminals, six runways, and a multi-use real estate area, all crafted to reflect the cultural essence of Riyadh, providing travelers with an authentic Saudi experience.



Global engineering powerhouse Jacobs will lend its expertise in the detailed design of the new runways and master plan consultancy. Mace, a leader in construction management, will implement advanced planning and construction methodologies, ensuring the project meets the highest standards. Nera, a Saudi company specializing in air traffic management solutions, will oversee the design of the airport's airspace, utilizing cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency.



Marco Mejia, Acting CEO of KSIADC, emphasized the importance of these partnerships: "We are committed to creating an airport that sets a new benchmark in global aviation. This project will be crucial in meeting Riyadh's connectivity needs and driving the business, trade, and tourism objectives outlined in Vision 2030."



The development of KSIA is set to play a pivotal role in positioning Riyadh as a key international travel destination, offering a seamless and innovative experience for global travelers. Unveiled in November 2022 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the airport's master plan is aligned with the broader goals of Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to boost economic growth and diversify the Kingdom's economy.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).