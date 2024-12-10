Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has announced plans to purchase six Airbus A320 CEO aircraft, as part of its ongoing transformation and strategic growth.

These aircraft are currently leased and operated by Jazeera as part of its fleet. The transition from leased to owned aircraft is aimed at reducing unit costs and mitigating supply chain challenges that have impacted the aviation industry, including delays in aircraft deliveries.

This move will further enhance Jazeera’s operational resilience and cost-efficiency, especially as the airline prepares to mark 20 years of flying in 2025.

As part of its transformation, Jazeera Airways plans to expand its network of routes, introduce enhanced in-flight services, and leverage cutting-edge technologies to elevate the overall passenger experience. The airline is also committed to maintaining the highest safety standards and continuing to adapt to evolving market demands in the coming years.

Leased and owned

Marwan Boodai, Chairman of Jazeera Airways, said: "Our decision to invest in six Airbus A320 aircraft reflects our forward-thinking approach to fleet management and transformation. By building a balance between leased and owned aircraft, we are reinforcing our operational resilience while ensuring we maintain one of the most cost-efficient models in the region.

“This acquisition also highlights our commitment to enhancing passenger experience, improving operational efficiency, and expanding our reach as we transform into a more sustainable and innovative airline. As we evolve, we will continue to stay focused on delivering value to both our customers and our shareholders.”

The airline is expecting deliveries from its current order book of 26 Airbus A320 family aircraft including 18 A320 NEO and 8 A321 NEO Aircraft to begin in 2026. By expanding its fleet, Jazeera is well-positioned to expand its network footprint and deliver lower unit costs across its markets.

The airline currently operates a fleet of 24 aircraft which includes 13 A320 CEO and 11 A320 NEO serving a network of more than 60 destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa and Europe.

