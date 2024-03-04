Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, has introduced dedicated screening lanes for families with younger children. The family lanes will reduce wait times at security checkpoints and provide staff assistance to assist families with their personal belongings.

Further, the airport will gather feedback and suggestions for improvement from passengers utilising these dedicated lanes, to enhance travel experience. Following a successful testing phase in the transfer screening area, it will be expanded to other security checkpoints, ensuring a smooth airport experience for families.

Over the years, Hamad International Airport has significantly reduced passenger wait times at security checkpoints to industry leading levels, ensuring well over 95% of passengers wait for less than five minutes to go through the security process, whilst at the same time enhancing the airport’s security levels.

Passengers transferring through the airport can conveniently keep their electronic devices and liquid containers in their hand luggage at checkpoints, streamlining the security process, and resulting in overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, with a 97.2% passenger satisfaction rate.

Hamad International Airport offers a range of facilities tailored to accommodate travellers with children. From baby changing rooms to family toilets designed to accommodate children, the airport prioritises convenience, privacy and comfort for families.

While young travellers have access to play areas, those seeking relaxation can retreat to one of the 17 quiet rooms featuring comfortable recliner seats and subdued lighting.

In addition to these family-oriented amenities, the airport boasts numerous opportunities for exploration and leisure, including art installations, play areas, and the serene Orchard indoor tropical garden, housing trees and plants sourced from sustainable forests worldwide.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).