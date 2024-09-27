Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, has partnered with Almatar, a Saudi travel technology firm, to integrate the airline’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) API with Almatar’s booking platform.

The partnership will allow Almatar to offer Gulf Air’s products and services, providing travellers with a more advanced booking experience.

Gulf Air Group chief executive Jeffrey Goh said the partnership is part of the airline’s digital transformation strategy. “We are excited about this partnership that opens new digital distribution avenues for Gulf Air products,” he said.

Almatar’s chairman Youssef Al Rajhi said the agreement is a “landmark” for the company. “We are proud to collaborate with Gulf Air and the integration of NDC will enable us to expand our services and provide an advanced travel experience to our customers,” he said.

The partnership will give Gulf Air access to a wider audience through Almatar’s platform.