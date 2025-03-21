DOHA: With an anticipated demand for 3,145 aircraft by 2043 and a 4.8 percent annual growth rate in air traffic across the Middle East, Qatar is well-positioned to reinforce its role as a major global aerospace hub.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Wael Zaoud, Boeing’s Managing Director in Qatar, highlighted that the tourism industry, which encompasses aviation, is a key driver of Qatar’s economy, providing one in eight jobs and contributing more than 10 percent to the nation’s GDP. Hamad International Airport (HIA), strategically located to link the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and Africa, plays a vital role in trade, handling 1.4 million tons of cargo each year, with plans to expand its capacity to 3.2 million tonnes.

Zaoud said: “Aviation plays a pivotal role in Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, contributing to the country’s economic diversification through tourism and trade.”

The sector promotes ecosystem growth and creates high-value job opportunities for local talent. The official noted that HIA and Qatar Airways, both honored as the World’s Best Airport and the World’s Best Airline in 2024 by Skytrax, underscore Qatar’s rise as a global hub for air travel and logistics, as well as an appealing destination to live and work.

As Qatar props its global connectivity, the demand for a new generation of aviation professionals continues to rise.

The country places a strong emphasis on education, workforce development, and innovation as key pillars in its shift towards a knowledge-based economy. He said, “Boeing remains a committed partner in helping bring Qatar’s ambitious vision to life.”

Meanwhile, Boeing’s partnership with Qatar has grown over the years, with involvement in all sectors of aerospace and an expanding workforce of about 380 employees providing in-country support to Qatar Airways and Qatar Emiri Air Force.

With air traffic exceeding pre-pandemic levels and the growth of the airplane fleet, the demand for aviation personnel is steadily increasing. According to Boeing’s estimates, the Middle East will require 68,000 pilots, 63,000 aircraft technicians, and 104,000 cabin crew members over the next 20 years.

Zaoud said, “With the Middle East projected to need 235,000 new aviation professionals by 2043, Qatar is well-positioned to strengthen its role as a regional aviation hub that not only drives economic growth but also attracts the best talent.”

At Qatar University, Boeing has invested over $300,000 to enhance the engineering curriculum and support projects focused on uncrewed aerial vehicles and robotics competitions. This partnership gives students valuable hands-on experience through mentoring, guest lectures, and events with Boeing experts.

Beyond academia, Boeing’s collaboration with INJAZ Qatar has empowered 5,000 young people with entrepreneurial skills through the Annual Young Enterprise of the Year Competition. Since 2019, Boeing and INJAZ Qatar have also reached more than 800 schoolchildren through STEM and robotics workshops designed to inspire careers in aviation, science, engineering, and technology.

Over the past decade, the company has invested $1.5m in STEM education and workforce development initiatives in Qatar. “These collaborations enhance infrastructure development, drive innovation, and strengthen indigenous aerospace capabilities for the benefit of the people of Qatar,” Zaoud added.

