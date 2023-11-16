Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air has announced a strategic partnership with leading aircraft MRO company Lufthansa Technik Middle East (LTME) that will see the duo strengthening their respective expertise in aircraft maintenance.

LTME, renowned for its exceptional maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for airframe-related components and light engine repairs, brings its extensive experience to the table.

On the strategic deal inked at the Dubai Airshow 2023, Gulf Air said it is eager to enhance its personnel's proficiency in maintaining aircraft-related components, including radome, inlet cowls, fan cowls, thrust reversers, flight controls, and elevators and this pact with LTME will solidify their commitment to collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The discussions between LTME and Gulf Air centered around sharing maintenance experiences and transferring knowledge.

By jointly signing the MoU, the two parties have laid the foundation for fruitful collaboration, focusing on enhancing the skills of Gulf Air personnel at LTME and fostering synergies between the two entities.

This comprehensive training programme will cover various aspects of Aircraft Related Components (ARC) works, including overhaul, repairs, loan exchanges, and quality assurance, said Gulf Air in its statement.

The partnership also paves the way for the exchange of best practices and efficiencies, enabling both LTME and Gulf Air to benefit from each other's expertise, while further developing the regions' capabilities. Moreover, the agreement opens up the possibility of evaluating additional maintenance support, potentially including on-site assets, it added.

Ziad Al Hazmi, the CEO of LTME, said the signing of the MoU marks a significant milestone for LTME and Gulf Air. "We are delighted to partner with Gulf Air and contribute to the development of their maintenance capabilities. This collaboration will not only enhance the efficiency of Gulf Air's operations but also strengthen the overall aviation industry in the region," stated Al Hazmi.

LTME and Gulf Air's collaboration represents a significant step towards ensuring the highest standards of aircraft maintenance and safety.

Through this partnership, both companies aim to strengthen their positions as industry leaders and contribute to the continuous growth and development of the aviation sector.

Gulf Air CEO Captain Waleed Al Alawi, expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, said: "We are committed to providing our personnel with the highest level of training and expertise. LTME's expertise in the field of structural nacelle repairs makes them the ideal partner for us."

"We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will undoubtedly benefit our airline and our valued customers," he added.

