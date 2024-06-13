Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, launched its newest seasonal flights to Rhodes, Greece. It will operate two weekly flights from Bahrain International Airport (BIA) to Rhodes Airport (RHO) from June 1 to September 28, on Airbus 320neo aircraft.

The airline's flight to Rhodes was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute and a host of celebratory activities upon its arrival at Rhodes Airport.

This new route enhances Gulf Air's connectivity and provides passengers with more flexibility in their summer travel plans, a statement said.

A Gulf Air spokesperson said: "We are pleased to add Rhodes to Gulf Air's dynamic network, increasing the connectivity between Bahrain and Greece to three destinations: Athens as a scheduled destination and Mykonos as a seasonal destination, and now celebrating the inaugural flight to Rhodes.

“This new route is an integral part of Gulf Air's strategic commitment to enhance its European network, offering passengers a wider choice of leisure destinations in Europe like Rhodes."

Gulf Air said the introduction of the new service reiterates its commitment to high-quality passenger travel experiences and enhanced services operating from Bahrain International Airport, connecting to over 60 destinations. –

