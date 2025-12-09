GENEVA - Global ‌airlines trade body IATA said on Tuesday the airline sector would post ⁠record profits next year despite ongoing supply chain issues leading to slower aircraft deliveries and a delay in rolling out more fuel-efficient ⁠jets.

The projection comes ​as plane manufacturer Airbus cut its plane delivery target for 2025, ‍citing a quality issue with some metal fuselage panels ​on its A320 planes.

The world's leading jetmakers Airbus and Boeing have both faced delivery delays to their airline clients in recent years.

Without newer, more efficient planes, airlines say they cannot cut back fuel costs while flying more people.

Still, IATA struck an optimistic note for the ⁠year to come.

"Airlines have successfully ‌built shock-absorbing resilience into their businesses that is delivering stable profitability," said International Air ‌Transport Association ⁠director general Willie Walsh in a statement.

