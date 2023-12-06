RIYADH - The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GCAA) is participating in the 15th edition of the ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN2023), hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the capital, Riyadh, from 3rd to 7th December 2023.

The conference brings together civil aviation authorities, airlines, and more than 100 countries, international organisations, and over 700 experts in the field of aviation.

The state's delegation is headed by Saif Mohammed AI Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA.

Al Suwaidi said, “On the first day of the conference, we signed three memoranda of understanding with the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Republic of Tanzania, and the Republic of Kenya. The delegation will continue its meetings with the participating countries to enhance air transport relations, benefiting our national carriers by increasing and supporting the operation of their air networks.”

Al Suwaidi stated that the conference, previously hosted by the UAE in its first edition, is one of the important conferences for the civil aviation sector. It focuses on enhancing air connectivity between countries worldwide. Hence, the UAE is keen on participating to develop the civil aviation sector as a key driver of the country's and global economy, working towards reinforcing it as a secure and sustainable industry.

He concluded, "I also appreciate the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in organising this conference for the second time and for the warm welcome and outstanding organisation."

The ICAN conference, the largest international gathering for negotiations on air transport relations, aims to hold bilateral consultations between countries to discuss air transport rights, particularly concerning the operation of national carriers.