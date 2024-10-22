Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), today announced the sale of 16 aircraft engines to Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, a landmark agreement valued at approximately AED 1.5 billion.

This transaction, between two of Abu Dhabi’s foremost aviation players, underscores the emirate’s position as a global aviation hub and supports the continued expansion of Etihad Airways and the strength of the Abu Dhabi aviation ecosystem.

The sale includes a range of next-generation aircraft engines that power Etihad’s modern fleet of aircraft comprising nine GEnx engines for the Boeing 787 aircraft, five GP7200 engines for the Airbus A380, one Trent XWB engine for the Airbus A350, and one V2500 engine for the Airbus A320.

This transaction underscores the strong synergy between Sanad and Etihad Airways, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s aviation landscape and advancing the emirate's strategic ambitions as the sector plays an integral role in bolstering the non-oil trade whilst driving economic growth.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, said, "This transaction reaffirms Sanad’s long-term commitment to proactive portfolio management and optimizing our assets while strategically investing in future growth initiatives. It highlights the strength of Abu Dhabi’s aviation sector and our dedication to driving its continued growth. Our collaboration with Etihad Airways reflects the remarkable growth the airline is experiencing, and we are proud to be supporting the airline’s ambitious 2030 journey. Together, we are strengthening the synergies within Abu Dhabi’s thriving aviation ecosystem.”

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, commented, “The acquisition of these engines marks a key milestone for Etihad as we continue maintaining a world-class fleet that drives our growth, honouring Abu Dhabi’s rich aviation heritage. This transaction is also a reminder of the strong synergy between Sanad and Etihad Airways spanning two decades.”

“Sanad’s partnership with Etihad Airways dates back to 2003. Since then Sanad has played a crucial role in maintaining Etihad’s fleet of aircraft engines, with Sanad conducting MRO services on over 400 engines, including V2500, Trent 700, which power the Airbus Aircraft family and GEnx models that power Boeing aircraft,” he added.

Since the launch of the V2500 and Trent 700 engine maintenance capabilities in 2012, Sanad has provided engine overhaul support to Etihad Airways, further cementing the strong relationship between the two Abu Dhabi companies. This long-standing partnership has played a pivotal role in enabling Sanad to become the leading and largest independent engine maintenance provider in the MENA region, serving over 30 global airline customers and all major engine manufacturers.

To date, Sanad's MRO transactions with Etihad Airways have exceeded AED 6 billion, reflecting a relationship built on trust, operational excellence, and shared commitment to long-term success.