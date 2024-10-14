RIYADH — Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih announced that four Saudi airports will be available for private sector management during the year 2025. Addressing the first edition of the Global Logistics Forum at the King Abdullah Financial Center in Riyadh on Sunday, he said that Saudi Arabia will become one of the largest countries producing green energy in the world.



Al-Falih emphasized the importance of regionalizing supply chains. Saudi Arabia, which is located in a region at the intersection of East and West, and North and South, will establish centers for logistics supply chains. "I am happy to see the signing of something important, which is the development of maritime communication between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates and Oman are with us. We can necessarily form a single network, and the Gulf Railway Grid will be an addition to what already exists," he said while noting that there are 30 ports that constitute 80 percent of transportation.



Al-Falih stressed that ports will have more demand, pointing to the importance of transitioning to clean energy and preparing transportation for that. Saudi Arabia has the ability and potential to be an important country in producing green energy.



The Global Logistics Forum, being held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, is organized by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services. The three-day forum, which began on Saturday, aims to create a platform for logistics experts and leaders to collaborate and shape the sector's future.



The forum features key sessions on topics related to global trade, the latest technological developments in the logistics sector, environmentally friendly technologies, and infrastructure investments. The forum brings together logistics sector leaders from around the world to discuss the main trends, challenges facing the sector, and available opportunities. There are around 120 speakers, including ministers, experts, and international leaders.



The discussions cover topics such as sustainability, global trade flexibility, and the use of innovative technologies to transform logistics services. The participants will also have the opportunity to communicate with decision-makers to discuss ways of cooperation to develop and sustain the logistics sector.



The forum seeks to foster international cooperation, enhance efficiency and sustainability, and adapt logistic services to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving world. The event would explore how modern technologies and innovations can help overcome the challenges and create a more sustainable and connected world. The event will also witness the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding between leading logistics entities to enhance sector integration and build a more efficient global network.



On the sidelines of the forum, the Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistics signed a memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian Ministry of Transport to cooperate in the field of maritime transport research. The Kingdom was represented in signing the memorandum by Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser while the Egyptian side was represented by the Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport Lt. Gen. Kamel Al-Wazir. Egypt is participating in the forum, with a high-level delegation, including ministers, officials and CEOs.

