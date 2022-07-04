RIYADH — flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East has announced the launch of its first direct flights between Riyadh and Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro starting on July 28, 2022.



flynas will connect Riyadh and Podgorica via weekly direct return flights, scheduled every Thursday, from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Podgorica International Airport, allowing Saudis to enter it without a visa until September 30, 2022.



Podgorica is known for having many historical and tourist sites and beautiful nature. It also has a strategic location, just one hour from the Adriatic Sea and an hour from the mountains, where many activities and sports are available, making it a center for launching and exploration, in addition to green spaces, architecture, and museums and cafes. It also includes the Skadar Lake Park, the largest lake in southern Europe, a short distance from the city.



flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations through its fleet of more than 35 aircraft, and it has transported more than 60 million passengers since its establishment in 2007.



Recently, flynas has achieved the highest rating in APEX Official Airline Rating as the non-profit organization has ranked flynas in the 4-star low-cost carrier category, the highest category of low-cost airline among 600 companies globally.

In addition, flynas has been ranked as the Leading Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East by the World Travel Awards for seven consecutive years and has been awarded the Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 as well as the Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East in 2019.



Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the 24/7 call center (920001234), or travel agents.

