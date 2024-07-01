flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has launched direct flights to two new destinations in Iran. This includes the start of a four weekly flight to Kish Island from September 7, and a twice-weekly service to Kerman from September 9.

Flights to Kish International Airport and Kerman International Airport will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). Emirates will codeshare on these routes, offering passengers more options to connect through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Flights to Kish International will operate four times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and flights to Kerman International Airport will operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “we have continued to look for opportunities to open up underserved markets and so we are pleased to offer our customers more convenient options for travel to Iran.

“flydubai is dedicated to creating free flows of trade and tourism and with Kerman and Kish Island as our newest destinations, we look forward to providing our passengers more opportunities to explore our extensive network.” ​

The carrier recently announced the start of its daily services to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan commencing from July 1. Later this year, flydubai is also set to welcome Basel in Switzerland from August 2, Riga in Latvia from October 11, in addition to Tallinn in Estonia and Vilnius in Lithuania from October 12.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “With the addition of these two routes, flydubai will provide customers with convenient and accessible travel services between both countries, making it easier for customers to connect to Dubai and beyond on our network.

“Passengers who choose to travel with flydubai can enjoy a personalised experience in Business Class or added comfort in Economy Class on our young fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft.”

flydubai’s Business Class service features lie-flat or reclining seats, international menus as well as hours of immersive inflight entertainment while the carrier’s Economy Class features optimised seats for passengers to sit back and relax.

flydubai operates flights to more than 125 destinations, 90 of which were underserved markets that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai.

