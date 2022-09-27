flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, is continuing to grow its operations in Uzbekistan with the launch of a twice-weekly service to Namangan International Airport (NMA).

The carrier’s inaugural flight touched down in Namangan to a traditional water cannon salute as part of a warm welcome by local officials, airport representatives and members of the media.

flydubai is the first UAE carrier to offer direct flights between Dubai and Namangan, the third largest city in Uzbekistan after Samarkand and Tashkent. Flights will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local authorities and the Khokim of Namangan, Mr Shavkatjon Abdurazakov for their support in launching our operations in Namangan. We are committed to growing links with Uzbekistan and we are confident that these new direct air links will further stimulate travel and trade opportunities between our two countries. We look forward to enabling more passengers from the UAE and the region to visit this historically and culturally rich country through any of the three gateways in Uzbekistan.”

In 2019 the UAE and Uzbekistan expanded their partnership that would enhance government modernisation and promote relations between the two nations, closely collaborating on sectors including education, finance, food security and agriculture.

Uzbekistan is known for its iconic Islamic architectural landmarks, its location on the east-west Silk Road and it is one of the world's biggest producers of cotton. Passengers from Uzbekistan can enjoy easier access to Dubai on flydubai’s direct flights, as well as more convenient connections beyond Dubai on the carrier’s network including the GCC.

Flights will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Namangan International Airport (NMA) twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Emirates will codeshare on this route, providing passengers with more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

