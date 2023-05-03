Dubai-based flydubai carried more than 3.37 million passengers in the first quarter, an increase of 50 per cent, as the travel and tourism sector witnessed unprecedented growth in the post-pandemic period.

In order to accommodate massive traffic growth, it aims to increase capacity by 20 per cent to five million seats for the busy summer travel period between July and September.

“We look forward to our busiest summer on record yet with added capacity and new routes joining the network from June. We are well-positioned to cater to the surge in demand for travel and are committed to offering our passengers more options and reliable services. We also expect good inbound traffic to Dubai as our city has long moved away from its seasonal offering to being an attractive year-round destination,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai.

The Dubai-based carrier operated more than 25,800 flights between January and March 2023 and carried 3.37 million passengers.

Its fleet of Boeing 737s grew to 76 aircraft with two more entering service later in May.

The airline said it is currently undergoing a recruitment drive to add more talented professionals to its workforce and this includes pilots, cabin crew and various positions across the business.

Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at flydubai, said operations reached new heights with nine destinations joining the network this summer.

“This includes popular destinations such as Bodrum, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Santorini and Tivat as well as new destinations including Corfu in Greece and Cagliari in Sicily. We will also increase the flight frequency on a number of routes including Krabi, Milan-Bergamo, Pattaya and Pisa to name a few which have proven very popular for travellers from the UAE and across our network,” he said.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).