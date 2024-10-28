Toronto Pearson Airport welcomed the arrival of Etihad Airways' first Airbus A350 on October 27, 2024, marking a further upgrade to the national airline of the UAE’s daily services between Abu Dhabi and Canada.

The new aircraft expands the guest experience with its state-of-the-art design and Etihad’s latest cabin interior.

Meanwhile, Etihad will start daily flights to Boston, US, November 1, some six months after it opened the Massachusetts route.

Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De, said: “We have seen significant demand on our Boston and Toronto routes. This expanding capacity gives our North American corporate and leisure travellers greater choice and flexibility when planning trips to the UAE and beyond to the Gulf region and the Indian subcontinent.”

The airline now flies 42 times a week to North America: twice daily to New York JFK, and daily to Boston, Chicago, Toronto and Washington DC.

Guests flying stateside can take advantage of the new US Customs and Border Protection facility at Abu Dhabi, streamlining the immigration process and ensuring a hassle-free journey.

Etihad’s complimentary stopover programme means travellers can turn their layover into a memorable stay with up to two free nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the city’s growing appeal as a must-visit destination.

“The introduction of our A350 to Toronto and expanding to daily services to Boston reflect our ambitious growth plans in 2024, set to take another major leap at the end of November when we announce an exciting lineup of new destinations,” said De.

