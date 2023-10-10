Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, and Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, have renewed their exclusive cobrand deal in the UAE for another 7 years.

This partnership enables Etihad Guest to further grow its cobrand card portfolio with key financial partners in the UAE and drive innovation in the country’s payment ecosystem.

Visa’s global platform, digital first approach, and unmatched card benefits will further augment the growth of the Etihad Guest programme. As global and UAE travel trends continue to be on the rise, this partnership will further provide Etihad Guest customers with market leading customer value propositions including a secure payment product with benefits of earning miles and enjoying rewards such as global lounge access. At the same time, cardholders benefit from convenient services like concierge and insurance.

Rewards for spending

Etihad boasts six banking partnerships in the UAE which are enabled through its cobrand partnership with Visa. As a result, Etihad Guest cobrand cardholders can earn rewards through everyday spending on their credit cards, making travel even more attractive.

The partnership complements Etihad’s current growth journey as the airline continues to expand its network, offering Etihad Guest members an even greater choice of destinations when spending their rewards.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad, said: “With more than 9 million members globally, the Etihad Guest programme offers our members and guests a richly rewarding travel and lifestyle experience. As two leading and trusted global brands, we’re proud to renew our exclusive partnership with Visa, giving us further ability to enhance and evolve the Etihad Guest programme for our members in the UAE both locally and as they travel the world with Etihad. These are part of the exciting array of offerings we are adding as we further cement Etihad Guest’s position as a leading loyalty programme across regions.”

Exceptional value

Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Visa’s SVP and Group Country Manager for GCC, Visa: "This partnership not only strengthens Visa’s position as a global leader in airline cobrands but also enhances our ability to provide exceptional value to consumers in the UAE. Soon, Etihad Guest Visa cardholders will be able to enjoy new payment products and benefits, while enjoying convenient and secure payments at our more than 100 million merchants worldwide.

“We are delighted to renew our partnership with Etihad Guest for another seven years, and look forward to delivering more value for our cardholders and Etihad customers as the airline and Etihad Guest programme continue to grow and evolve.

