Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has established a direct eBooking integration with global logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel.

This strategic collaboration is the latest step in Etihad Cargo's digitalisation journey, further streamlining the booking experience for its partners and customers and expanding its portfolio of eBooking integrations, which already includes industry leaders such as cargo.one, WebCargo, CargoWise and CargoAI.

Etihad Cargo's direct integration with Kuehne+Nagel leverages advanced web services developed by both companies, providing Kuehne+Nagel with seamless access to real-time capacity and pricing across Etihad Cargo's network. This move is designed to offer greater transparency, efficiency, and flexibility in the booking process, ensuring faster and more reliable cargo services.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo, said, "Etihad Cargo's integration with Kuehne+Nagel represents another milestone in the carrier's commitment to digital innovation and operational excellence. By providing Kuehne+Nagel with direct access to Etihad Cargo's network's real-time data, this integration enhanced their ability to make informed booking decisions, streamline operations, and ultimately deliver superior service to their customers. Etihad Cargo will continue to prioritise the carrier's digital connectivity and development, ensuring technological advancements keep pace with industry demands and further elevate service standards."

Kuehne+Nagel's reservation team will now benefit from real-time access to Etihad Cargo's extensive network, ensuring they can quickly and efficiently book cargo space. The integration offers Kuehne+Nagel immediate visibility into available capacity and dynamic pricing via Etihad Cargo's Instant Offer Rate (IOR) tool, enabling swift and accurate booking decisions. By integrating with Etihad Cargo, Kuehne+Nagel can enhance their speed to market and operational efficiency, reducing the time required for bookings and improving overall service levels.

This new integration between Etihad Cargo and Kuehne+Nagel unites the two companies in a powerful way, ensuring the logistics provider can fully leverage Etihad Cargo's cargo capabilities.

Holger Ketz, Global Head of Air Logistics Network and Carrier Management at Kuehne+Nagel, said, "By launching direct ebooking with Etihad Cargo, Kuehne+Nagel can offer its customers real time access to capacity and pricing. This will create greater operational efficiencies and optimise our customers' experience."