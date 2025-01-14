Etihad Airways, the UAE's national airline, reported a significant increase in traffic in December 2024, welcoming 1.7 million guests, a 20 per cent rise from the previous year, and a load factor of 87 per cent, compared to 84 per cent in December 2023.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said: "December was our busiest month of the year, in the traditionally active holiday season, and we carried 1.7 million passengers, a 22 per cent rise on the same month of 2023.

“In the full year of 2024, we carried more than 18 million guests, with a very healthy passenger load factor of 87 percent across the year. More impressively, it represents an 80 per cent increase in our total passenger numbers for 2022, underlining our strong growth trajectory over the past two years.

"In December, our network continued to grow as we resumed our service to Nairobi, Kenya, and we are looking forward to starting operations to the new destinations recently announced.”

