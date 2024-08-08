PHOTO
Etihad Airways announced the resumption of its flights to Nairobi, Kenya, starting 15th December 2024.
The airline will fly four-times a week non-stop between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO).
Lena Havia, Etihad’s Vice-President Network and Scheduling, said, “We are pleased to resume flights between Abu Dhabi and Nairobi this winter. We are grateful to the Kenyan and UAE authorities for the authorisation to resume flights and thank our passengers eager to use this popular route for their patience.”