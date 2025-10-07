Etihad Airways, the national carrier of UAE, celebrated the launch of two new routes into Southeast Asia, bringing the airline’s global network to 83 destinations.

On October 2, the airline operated its first-ever flight to Medan in Sumatra, Indonesia, followed by the launch of flights to Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, on October 3.

These new routes strengthen the airline’s commitment to enhancing global connectivity and enriching cultural exchange and economic connections between Southeast Asia and markets across the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

“We’re proud to expand our network in Southeast Asia, inviting more guests across the region to explore our home with a convenient and direct route to Abu Dhabi, creating new connections for commerce and tourism between Abu Dhabi and the region. We’re also pleased to encourage and inspire travel to these two new culturally rich and diverse places, both Sumatra and Phnom Penh are extraordinary destinations with both natural and man-made wonders to offer and explore,” said, Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways.

Celebrating Etihad’s entry into Cambodia, the airline has introduced four weekly flights that link the Kingdom with Abu Dhabi’s global network, increasing to six flights per week from 01 November 2025.

Both new routes are operated by Etihad’s brand-new Airbus A321LR, bringing Etihad's signature premium cabins and extraordinary hospitality to the route. The A321LR features a three-cabin configuration, including Etihad's first-ever narrowbody First Suites: private, enclosed spaces with sliding doors, fully-flat beds, and bespoke design touches normally reserved for long-haul widebody operations. Guests are able to book Etihad’s enhanced First Deluxe service which offers a personal Concierge, Etihad Global Chauffeur, Meet and Assist and more exclusive benefits for First passengers.

Etihad is expanding its footprint across Southeast Asia with the addition of Sumatra (Medan) and Phnom Penh to its rapidly growing global network. The airline will soon launch flights to Krabi, Hanoi, Chiang Mai and Hong Kong, further strengthening its foothold in Asia. Etihad continues to grow at a phenomenal rate, launching 30 new routes across four continents, including the recent announcements of Damascus, Palma de Mallorca and Zanzibar which will launch next summer.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).