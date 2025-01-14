Etihad Airways is offering a 30 per cent discount on flights between 24 February and 30 September 2025, transforming the post-holiday period into an opportunity for unforgettable travel experiences.

The limited-time offer is available between 13 and 17 January, allowing travellers to turn their travel dreams into reality. The offer is available for flights between 13 and 17 January.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "Our January offer is an invitation to explore new horizons and start the year with an extraordinary travel experience that will create lasting memories.”

Guests can choose from an array of destinations including:

Bangkok: Explore the magnificent Grand Palace, visit the stunning Wat Pho Temple with its giant reclining Buddha, or experience the vibrant energy of the Chatuchak Weekend Market, with fares starting at AED 2,495 ($679.28) in Economy and AED 9,995 in Business.

Bali: Discover the sacred Uluwatu Temple perched on dramatic sea cliffs, explore the lush Ubud Monkey Forest, or relax on the pristine beaches of Seminyak and Nusa Dua, from AED 2,995 in Economy and AED 14,995 in Business.

Jakarta: Discover the National Monument, explore the historic Kota Tua area, or visit the beautiful Istiqlal Mosque, with fares from AED 2,595 in Economy and AED 11,695 in Business.

Phuket: Enjoy the crystal-clear waters of Phi Phi Islands, explore the iconic Big Buddha statue, or wander through the charming streets of Phuket Old Town, with fares starting at AED 2,995 in Economy and AED 9,995 in Business.

Kuala Lumpur: Ascend the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, explore the colourful Batu Caves, or immerse yourself in the bustling Central Market, with fares starting at AED 2,995 in Economy and AED 11,995 in Business.

Manila: Visit the historic Intramuros district, explore the massive Mall of Asia, or discover the cultural richness of Rizal Park, from AED 2,495 in Economy and AED 9,995 in Business.

Seoul: Explore the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace, shop in the trendy Myeongdong district, or experience the bustling atmosphere of Namdaemun Market, with fares starting at AED 4,495 in Economy and AED 17,995 in Business.

Singapore: Visit the iconic Marina Bay Sands, explore the futuristic Gardens by the Bay, or discover the vibrant cultural enclaves of Chinatown and Little India, with fares starting at AED 2,595 in Economy and AED 10,995 in Business.

Boston: Walk the Freedom Trail, explore the historic Harvard University campus, or visit the renowned Museum of Fine Arts, from AED 3,995 in Economy and AED 20,195 in Business.

Rome: Marvel at the Colosseum, explore the Vatican City and St. Peter's Basilica, or throw a coin in the legendary Trevi Fountain, with fares starting at AED 1,915 in Economy and AED 14,195 in Business.

Milan: Marvel at the magnificent Duomo Cathedral, experience world-class fashion on Via Monte Napoleone, discover Leonardo da Vinci's Last Supper at Santa Maria delle Grazie, or catch an opera at the legendary Teatro alla Scala, with fares starting at AED2,125 in Economy and AED14,195 in Business class.

Moscow: Visit the iconic Red Square, explore the Kremlin, or admire the colourful domes of St. Basil's Cathedral, with fares starting at AED2,195 in Economy and AED 10,095 in Business class. -TradeArabia News Service

