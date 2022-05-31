Ethiopian Airlines, a leading airline in Africa, is set to start thrice weekly operations to Chennai, India from July 2, 2022, marking the airline’s fourth destination in the country after New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Ethiopian started its service to India with a debut flight to New Delhi in 1966, just 20 years after the airline was founded. Ethiopian pioneered the air transport linkage between Africa and India. Recently, Ethiopian marked its 50th year anniversary of uninterrupted service to Mumbai, the commercial capital of India.

The flights to Chennai will fly a B737-8 aircraft on the Addis Ababa-Chennai route.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: “I am excited that we are getting closer to our customers with our signature service and global connectivity options. We have been connecting Asia and Africa for 55 years now facilitating trade between the two continents. The addition of Chennai as a fourth passenger destination in India is a testimony of our resilience and unwavering commitment to serve our customers in India and the continent at large. We will continue to serve India with enhanced frequency and more destinations in the future. “

Chennai is a modern cosmopolitan city and the most prominent cultural, economic and educational centre of South India. Ethiopian has been serving India without any interruption even during the pandemic cementing the longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries.

India is one of Ethiopian Airlines key destinations in the Asian continent and Ethiopian currently flies to three passenger and five cargo destinations with its enhanced services and modern fleet.

Besides the opening of a new route to Chennai, Ethiopian Airlines’ flight frequency to the cities of Mumbai and New Delhi will increase to double daily and ten weekly flights, respectively, as of July 2022. – TradeArabia News Service

