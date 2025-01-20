Emirates is committed to refining its vegan cuisine to cater to the growing number of vegan customers worldwide.

The airline has been working on innovative dishes, such as a solid egg substitute made entirely from legumes, and curated vegan meals for children.

The company offers an impressive selection of 300+ vegan recipes served on flights to 140 destinations worldwide, featuring high-quality plant-based products sourced from global suppliers like Beyond Meat in California, soybean protein from UAE and Singapore brand Arlene, pressed tofu from Japan's Qian Ye, organic dark vegan chocolate crafted by Linnolat in France, vegan margarine from Meister Marken in Germany, vegan curry paste supplied by Pantai in Thailand, and almond milk from Italy's Koita.

Emirates also emphasises sustainability by integrating fresh produce from Bustanica, the world's largest hydroponic vertical farm, which delivers pesticide and chemical-free leafy greens directly to Emirates' catering facilities.

The airline recently introduced individual vegan milk servings onboard in Economy and Premium Economy Class, with more than 30,000 customers a month selecting this option for their coffee and tea.

Emirates has also introduced vegan meals for children, offering tasty and tempting dishes like vegan pizza, sweet and sour vegetable casserole, vegetable fajitas, vegan muffins, cauliflower bites with sweet sauce, and desserts like strawberry crumble and vegan chocolate pudding.

Vegan options are available to order and pre-order onboard, as well as in Emirates Lounges. Customers can request vegan meals on all Emirates flights and across all classes of travel up to 24 hours before departure.

Emirates serves more than 400,000 plant-based meals onboard every year, offering vegan cuisine across every class.

Last year, vegan meal consumption grew in line with passenger volumes, but in some regions, such as Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, consumption has exceeded passenger volume growth.

Many Emirates Cabin Crew also follow a plant-based diet, and Emirates has offered vegan meals for Cabin Crew for the last 9 years. -TradeArabia News Service

