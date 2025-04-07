DUBAI - Emirates has joined the Aviation Circularity Consortium (ACC), along with SL Metals, with the aim to unlock the circular economy for aviation.

The airline's participation marks the continued growth of the ACC and reinforces its commitment to accelerate supply chain decarbonisation through high-value circularity following the Consortium's milestone launch of its 2050 Industry Roadmap in November 2024.

Emirates has embedded recycling and circular solutions within its operations as part of its sustainability strategy. From cabin interior upcycling and incorporating more sustainable materials in its products to inflight initiatives and waste reduction programmes, the airline continues to explore innovative ways to reduce its environmental footprint.

By joining the ACC, Emirates will contribute to advancing circular aviation innovations, further strengthening the Consortium's collaborative momentum.

SL Metals, a Singapore-based aluminium alloy distributor serving the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions, brings valuable expertise in aluminium solutions. The company supplies a comprehensive range of aluminium alloy products for various industries, including aerospace, precision engineering, semiconductors, among others.

SL Metals' participation in the ACC will support ongoing efforts to drive more sustainable supply chain practices and accelerate material circularity in aviation.

Ahmed Safa, Head of Engineering & MRO at Emirates Group, said, "Aviation must rethink how materials are used across an aircraft's lifecycle, from production to retirement. With the number of retired aircraft continuing to grow, the need for sustainable end-of-life solutions is more urgent than ever.

"At Emirates, we are identifying new pathways to extend our fleet's lifespan, and joining the ACC enables us to collaborate on sustainable initiatives that reduce waste, enhance efficiency, and accelerate aviation's transition to a circular economy."

Sam Tan Yee Leong, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of SL Metals, said, "Aluminium plays a critical role in aviation, as in many other industries, making responsible sourcing and efficient material use essential. Aluminium production also accounts for 3% of global industrial CO2 emissions, making sustainable practices across the supply chain increasingly important.

"SL Metals remains committed to improving sustainability within our own operations while supporting broader industry-wide efforts. Through the ACC, we look forward to advancing best practices in aluminium use and supporting initiatives that shape a more resilient and sustainable aviation supply chain."

Emirates is the second airline to join the ACC, demonstrating the industry's growing recognition that circularity is essential to decarbonisation.

The airline's experience in sustainable fleet management will play a crucial role in addressing the challenge of safely and responsibly handling end-of-life aircraft. At the same time, SL Metals' involvement enhances the Consortium's ability to develop high-impact circular solutions, particularly as the need for critical materials in aviation continues to grow.



ES