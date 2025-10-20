Emirates has launched Airbus A350 to Oslo bringing its Premium Economy offering to Scandinavia for the first time.

The airline hosted an exclusive celebration at the airport, welcoming invited guests and media for an afternoon that underscored its commitment to delivering exceptional service in the region.

Emirates’ senior executives, including Pierfrancesco Carino, VP Commercial Operations North and West Europe, and Terje Grue, Country Manager Norway attended the event.

Also present were Majid Al Matrooshi from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Norway, Ståle Lien Hansen, Mayor of Ullensaker Municipality, and Dorothy Billett, SVP Terminal Operations at Avinor.

Grue said: “We are thrilled to bring the A350 and our Premium Economy product to Norway. This is an important step in strengthening our presence in the market. Travellers from Oslo will now be able to enjoy an entirely new level of comfort, whether flying to Dubai or onwards to our many destinations across Asia, Africa, and Australia.”

