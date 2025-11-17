ABU DHABI: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, will lift the veil on 42 new products and solutions at Dubai Airshow 2025, delivering one of the most ambitious launches in its history.

The new line-up spans autonomous systems, smart weapons, propulsion systems, space capabilities, radar technologies, and secure communications, reflecting the UAE’s growing industrial strength.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group, said: “Dubai Airshow has a special place in EDGE’s story. It was here in 2019 that our story began, and this year it stands as proof of how far we have advanced. From a bold idea to a global force, we’ve now launched 42 new products in a single day and more than 250 across our portfolio.

We are not only meeting the needs of the local market but competing globally, with over 53 per cent of our revenue now driven by exports. What was once an ambition is now a reality powered by our people, our world-class partners, and an unrelenting determination to lead the future of advanced technology and defence.”

A future product of the newly announced EDGE-Anduril Production Alliance, Omen is a hover-to-cruise autonomous air vehicle (AAV) designed to pack the endurance, payload, and mission flexibility of much larger systems into a novel runway-independent group 3 airframe. The joint venture enables EDGE to access Anduril’s continuously updated Lattice software platform, a foundational layer of AI-driven command and control that will supercharge both new and existing in-scope joint venture systems.

JERNAS-M is a compact medium altitude, long endurance (MALE) UAV for persistent ISR and precision strike that boosts situational awareness and speeds decision cycles. VORTEX-E delivers precise counter-drone interception while minimising collateral effects, while STRIKE is a rugged fixed-wing weapon carrier that extends tactical reach for medium altitude missions.

In a clear shift toward more disruptive solutions across cost effectiveness, performance and speed to market, EDGE has launched a new suite of smart weapons. Most notable is WSM-1, a long-range cruise strike option with resilient navigation and AI-assisted terminal retargeting.

The new DARKWING is a modular air or ground launched autonomous strike system with interchangeable seekers and payloads for rapid mission reconfiguration. THUNDER-ER converts legacy aerial munitions into smart stand-off weapons that extend operational reach while lowering lifecycle cost and simplifying sustainment.

To power this wave of autonomous systems and smart weapons, and to secure a resilient local supply chain, EDGE has expanded its propulsion portfolio to include air-breathing piston, turbine, microjet and engines, and a full range of solid, liquid, and hybrid rocket motors. This broadened capability covers propulsion for UAVs, loitering munitions, and missile platforms, together with rocket engines engineered for advanced smart weapons, suborbital missions, and future space launch applications.

Building on EDGE’s growing presence in the space domain, ZENITH is a new sovereign space operations and data orchestration platform, unifying access to multi-sensor imagery and data from national, commercial, and allied constellations. It serves as the central hub for discovery, tasking, delivery, and management of large-scale collection and ordering workflows, giving mission teams a single trusted operational picture in real time and enabling secure, efficient, and coordinated mission operations across Earth observation and space awareness domains.

EDGE is advancing its sensor and electronic warfare portfolio with new radar and intelligence systems that combine AI, digital processing, and modular design for multi-domain use. The AL HARRIS X is a next-generation AESA radar built for short-range air defence and counter-drone operations, using AI-driven classification and trajectory prediction to strengthen border, coastal, and critical asset protection. The AMES P complements it as an airborne reconnaissance pod for fixed-wing, rotary, and unmanned platforms, delivering high-precision signal detection, real-time geolocation, and advanced electronic support capabilities.

EDGE has also launched the KATIM GATEWAY X9000M, a pocket-sized, high-assurance network encryptor that redefines secure mobility. The latest in the GATEWAY series, it delivers government-grade encryption in a compact, portable form for secure connectivity all mission environments. Fully interoperable with KATIM’s existing infrastructure, the X9000M expands EDGE’s secure communications portfolio and advances sovereign capability in trusted data protection.

Since its launch at Dubai Airshow in 2019 with 30 products, EDGE has expanded its portfolio to 250, with 150 showcased at this year’s event. This growth reflects sustained investment in sovereign capability and the impact of strategic partnerships that have strengthened the group’s global presence. These collaborations have enhanced EDGE’s competitiveness in international markets and supported export revenues that now exceed 53%.

Under the theme ‘Always Ahead Always Above’, EDGE is exhibiting its advanced systems spanning air, space, propulsion, smart weapons, radars and electronic warfare, electro-optic technologies, and secure communications.