EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Baykar, an international leader in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and artificial intelligence technology, are currently collaborating to integrate EDGE smart weapons onto Bayraktar UAVs.

The integration programme is part of a Strategic Alliance Agreement between the two groups to collaborate on advanced technology solutions in the defence sector.

Under the programme, EDGE will integrate their DESERT STING 16 precision-guided munition onto the Baykar TB2 UAV. Integration is scheduled for completion before the end of the year, with other payload integrations onto other Baykar platforms to follow.

Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of the Board of EDGE, said, “At EDGE, we are proud to be partnering with Baykar, a leading company in advanced unmanned aerial systems. The opportunity to add to both companies’ capabilities is an important milestone in our partnership.”

Selçuk Bayraktar, Chairman and CTO of Baykar, said, “Integration of the DESERT STING 16 and other EDGE weapons and systems will be valuable options in our UAV payload offerings. Our strategic alliance agreement with EDGE, an international leader in advanced technology, will provide further options to our client base.”

The Bayraktar TB2 is a medium-altitude long-endurance tactical UAV, capable of conducting ISR and armed attack missions with fully autonomous taxiing, take-off, landing and cruise.

EDGE and Baykar will continue to strengthen their partnership under the Strategic Alliance Agreement, seeking opportunities for further collaboration and mutually beneficial programmes.