Dubai’s Emirates Group recently announced a mammoth recruitment drive to hire pilots, cabin crew, IT professionals, engineers and customer services staff. The group will hire hundreds of people to fill positions for unique roles at its two subsidiaries – Emirates Airline and airport services provider dnata.

The group has been aggressively hiring in the past two years, adding 17,160 people in various roles during the 2022-23 financial year alone, taking its total workforce to more than 102,000 by the end of March 31, 2023.

Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates will receive delivery of the new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2024, hence, requiring a young and dynamic cabin crew workforce to operate new aircraft.

As Dubai’s flagship carrier expedites recruitment, Emirates is organising open days and invite-only events across six continents, covering hundreds of cities all year round, in search of the brightest talent. The recruitment process is carefully designed to be completed within a day, and candidates are contacted within 48 hours of the assessment.

In July alone, the airline will hold walk-in interviews across more than two dozen cities in GCC cities, Pakistan, Africa and Latin America.

Currently, the world’s largest international airline cabin crew community represents over 140 nationalities and speaks around 130 languages.

Interested candidates can walk into open days happening all over the world. They’re not required to submit their application before they attend. But they are advised to read the requirements and arrive at the open day venue by the start time to register. Below is a list of dates and cities where Emirates will hold open days to recruit cabin crew.

Date City

July 10, Tunis

July 11, Beirut

July 12, Cape Town

July 14, Singapore City

July 14, Port Elizabeth

July 15, Sao Paulo

July 15, Muscat

July 16, Sao Paulo

July 16, Amman

July 16, Durban

July 17, Kuala Lumpur

July 18, Johannesburg

July 21, Casablanca

July 22, Minsk

July 22, Kuwait City

July 23, Rabat

July 23, Jeddah

July 25, Fez

July 25, Riyadh

July 26, Istanbul

July 27, Buenos Aires

July 27, Tashkent

July 28, Algiers

July 30, Ankara

July 31, Pretoria

July 31, Ho Chi Minh City

August 2, Karachi

August 27, Marrakesh

August 30, Islamabad

August 30, Bloemfontein

Meanwhile, Emirates advised candidates in Astana (Kazakhstan) to apply online. For recruitment in Russia, it will collaborate with its appointed agency Global Vision. To apply in Dubai, events are held weekly. Candidates can apply online.

Eligibility & Salary



Below is the eligibility criteria and salaries for the roles of the cabin crew:

Fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage)

At least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high

Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements

1 year of hospitality/customer service experience

A minimum of high school education

No visible tattoos while in uniform

Dh4,430 basic monthly salary

Dh63.75 per hour flying pay

80-100 flying hours a month

Dh10,170 average total salary

Accommodation/transport to and from the airport