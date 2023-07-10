PHOTO
Dubai’s Emirates Group recently announced a mammoth recruitment drive to hire pilots, cabin crew, IT professionals, engineers and customer services staff. The group will hire hundreds of people to fill positions for unique roles at its two subsidiaries – Emirates Airline and airport services provider dnata.
The group has been aggressively hiring in the past two years, adding 17,160 people in various roles during the 2022-23 financial year alone, taking its total workforce to more than 102,000 by the end of March 31, 2023.
Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates will receive delivery of the new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2024, hence, requiring a young and dynamic cabin crew workforce to operate new aircraft.
As Dubai’s flagship carrier expedites recruitment, Emirates is organising open days and invite-only events across six continents, covering hundreds of cities all year round, in search of the brightest talent. The recruitment process is carefully designed to be completed within a day, and candidates are contacted within 48 hours of the assessment.
In July alone, the airline will hold walk-in interviews across more than two dozen cities in GCC cities, Pakistan, Africa and Latin America.
Currently, the world’s largest international airline cabin crew community represents over 140 nationalities and speaks around 130 languages.
Interested candidates can walk into open days happening all over the world. They’re not required to submit their application before they attend. But they are advised to read the requirements and arrive at the open day venue by the start time to register. Below is a list of dates and cities where Emirates will hold open days to recruit cabin crew.
Date City
July 10, Tunis
July 11, Beirut
July 12, Cape Town
July 14, Singapore City
July 14, Port Elizabeth
July 15, Sao Paulo
July 15, Muscat
July 16, Sao Paulo
July 16, Amman
July 16, Durban
July 17, Kuala Lumpur
July 18, Johannesburg
July 21, Casablanca
July 22, Minsk
July 22, Kuwait City
July 23, Rabat
July 23, Jeddah
July 25, Fez
July 25, Riyadh
July 26, Istanbul
July 27, Buenos Aires
July 27, Tashkent
July 28, Algiers
July 30, Ankara
July 31, Pretoria
July 31, Ho Chi Minh City
August 2, Karachi
August 27, Marrakesh
August 30, Islamabad
August 30, Bloemfontein
Meanwhile, Emirates advised candidates in Astana (Kazakhstan) to apply online. For recruitment in Russia, it will collaborate with its appointed agency Global Vision. To apply in Dubai, events are held weekly. Candidates can apply online.
Eligibility & Salary
Below is the eligibility criteria and salaries for the roles of the cabin crew:
Fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage)
At least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high
Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements
1 year of hospitality/customer service experience
A minimum of high school education
No visible tattoos while in uniform
Dh4,430 basic monthly salary
Dh63.75 per hour flying pay
80-100 flying hours a month
Dh10,170 average total salary
Accommodation/transport to and from the airport