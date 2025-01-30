DUBAI - Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's busiest travel hub, saw a record 92 million travelers pass through its terminals last year, the Dubai ruler said in a post on X on Thursday, up around 6% from 2023 levels.

Dubai is the biggest tourism and trade hub in the Middle East. Its ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum last year approved a new 128 billion dirham ($34.85 billion) passenger terminal at Dubai's second airport, Al Maktoum International.

The airport will be the largest in the world, five times the size of DXB, with a capacity of up to 260 million passengers, the company said previously. All operations at Dubai airport will be transferred to Al Maktoum in the coming years.

