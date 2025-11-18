DUBAI: Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), highlighted the growing importance of the Dubai Airshow as a leading global platform for showcasing future trends in aviation, space, and defense, and for exploring innovations shaping the global economy.

Speaking during the first day of the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow at Dubai World Central, held under the theme “The Future Starts Here”, and attended by industry leaders, experts, and decision-makers from around the world, the minister said: "Civil aviation is a cornerstone of the UAE’s future economic growth. Today, it directly and indirectly contributes around 18% of the national GDP, while enhancing the reputation and competitiveness of our economy through national airlines, airports, cargo facilities, and the wider value chains in logistics, tourism, and services. The sector is expected to continue growing, supported by investments in advanced technologies and emerging fields such as advanced air mobility, electric aircraft, and sustainability systems."

He added that this year’s exhibition, featuring over 1,500 exhibitors from 115 countries, provides a unique opportunity to forge new partnerships, strengthen international collaboration, and exchange global expertise and best practices to support a more prosperous, innovative, and sustainable aviation sector locally, regionally, and internationally.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, stated that the Airshow serves as a strategic platform to reinforce the UAE’s global aviation presence. He stated: "Through our participation this year, the Authority aims to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE aviation sector by signing new cooperation agreements, implementing joint initiatives with international partners, and exploring future opportunities in safety, air navigation, advanced air mobility, innovation, and sustainability."

He also reaffirmed the UAE’s pivotal role in international aviation organizations, particularly the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), by supporting global initiatives for green aviation, emissions reduction, and the adoption of best legislative and regulatory practices.

At the Dubai Airshow 2025, the GCAA’s intensive agenda includes signing international cooperation agreements across civil aviation, air navigation, and advanced air mobility; holding bilateral meetings with global delegations and companies to discuss partnership opportunities; and participating in specialized panel discussions focused on the future of advanced air mobility, aviation safety, operational efficiency, and sustainable technologies.

The Authority’s pavilion also showcases projects related to training and human capital development, the adoption of advanced technological solutions, air accident investigation, and key programs aimed at enhancing the UAE’s aviation ecosystem.