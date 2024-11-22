Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, affirmed the airport's preparedness for the rainy season and anticipated high traffic in the coming period. He highlighted close collaboration with strategic partners and the implementation of advanced plans, supported by passenger data analysis, to effectively manage the expected increase in activity.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he emphasised ongoing coordination with government agencies and strategic partners through regular meetings to manage the potential influx. He added that plans are in place to prepare the work team and ensure the airport's readiness.

Al Joker pointed out that the performance of the last quarter of each year is supported by the holiday season, vacations, and improved weather in Dubai, which increases the flow of visitors. He noted that Dubai airports expect to handle more than 23.2 million passengers during this quarter, bringing the total number of passengers for the year to 91.9 million.

He said they regularly review forecasts and aim to exceed expectations, noting that the number might change in the last quarter due to the increase in visitor traffic.

Al Joker anticipated sustained growth in passenger traffic, projecting over 94 million passengers in 2025 and more than 97 million in 2026, with a target of reaching 100 million passengers between 2027 and 2028.

He highlighted the third-quarter results of this year, during which 23.7 million passengers were recorded, showing significant growth compared to the 21.8 million passengers in the second quarter.

He stated that the total number of passengers during the first nine months of the year reached 68.6 million, marking a 6.3% increase compared to the same period last year. He also noted a 6.4% rise in the number of flights, which reached 327,000, reflecting sustained growth.