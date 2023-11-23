DUBAI: Dubai Airports has signed a training collaboration agreement with International Aviation Consulting and Training (IACT), the commercial and training arm of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The agreement marks a significant development that is set to redefine the aviation training landscape in the region. The agreement will focus on assessing and developing English language skills for aviation personnel.

The agreement was signed by Omar bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director-General of GCAA, and Meshari Al Bannai, Executive Vice President of Human Resources Development at Dubai Airports, in the presence of Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, and Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports.

Al Suwaidi said, "This partnership marks a significant advancement in aviation training. Through the combined expertise of IACT and Dubai Airports, our objective is to establish benchmarks in assessing and training human resources, fostering overall growth and excellence within the aviation sector."

Al Bannai, in turn, said, "Through this partnership, we're not only addressing current industry needs, but also proactively preparing for the future by cultivating a skilled workforce with top-tier capabilities."