dnata, a global provider of aircraft ground handling, cargo, travel and flight catering services and part of the Emirates Group, is targeting to replace all its vehicles, diesel units, and GSE equipment with electric ones.

The company aims to become carbon neutral, reduce general cost and maintenance cost.

dnata has set up e-Apron, a sustainability zone, at the 21st edition of Airport Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), providing opportunity for electric/hybrid Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and Ground Handling Equipment (GHE) manufacturers to showcase their latest innovations.

“Reducing the carbon footprint is a key target for dnata as a world-leading air and travel services provider at 129 airports. We expect exhibitors from across the world to be joining the efforts to make their operations sustainable to ensure a better future,” said Raed Younes, Vice President for UAE and Regional Business Development at dnata.

Across Dubai and Jebel Ali there are about 30,000 equipment, like motorised and non-motorised trolleys, 124 hybrid cars and thousands of tractors. dnata has started replacing them with electric ones as well as exploring to convert the heavy duty tractors with electric units.

“We are trying to promote sustainability just to make sure that it is a greener world, and trying to give back to the society by reducing carbon emission and maintenance,” said a company statement.

“Cargo handling from an equipment perspective, we are looking into electric options as we are pushing all airports we manage to a sustainability environment,” Younes said.

Exhibitors at the e-Apron are Cobus Industries, which is showcasing its electric bus for service at airports, Kalmar Motors, a Sweden-based world leader in technology for towbarless handling of aircraft and Electric and Hybrid power technology,

The UK-based Midstream Lighting, Colibri Energy, a German company that helps airports and ground handlers maximize efficiency through lithium technology, ADB SAFEGATE, one of the world’s leading providers of integrated solutions for safer, more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft movements, and TLD, which is showcasing its products at the Airport Show.

Jurek Grzeszek, Director Sales & Service, TLD Middle-East, Africa and India, said fully electrified ground support equipment “is undoubtedly where the industry is heading.”

“TLD recognised the importance of electric GSE some years ago and has been developing its iBS battery technology to electrify a range of high-powered ramp equipment. The technological advances offer a huge portfolio of the latest electric equipment for our customers, whilst also allowing the electrification option for older GSE through our retrofit program,” he said.

Organised by RX Global (Reed Exhibitions), the world’s largest airport industry B2B platform has a sharp focus on sustainability to help the aviation industry in achieving a more sustainable airport industry that is aiming to reduce carbon foot print year on year.

The 21st edition of the Airport Show is supported by Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), dnata (part of Emirates Airline and Group), Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), the only private Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) in the UAE, and Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans).

