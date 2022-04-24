dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has installed a 3.5 megawatt-peak rooftop solar power system across its operations, including its cargo and catering facilities, at Changi Airport (SIN).

The rooftop power plant comprises of over 6,500 individual solar panels and will generate more than 4,300 megawatt hours of green power a year, enabling dnata to reduce its electricity-related carbon emissions by 20% annually in Singapore.

David Barker, dnata’s Divisional Senior Vice President for Airport Operations, said: “We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint to ensure the highest possible level of environmental efficiency across our operations. The inauguration of the solar power system in Singapore marks a significant milestone in our efforts to make dnata’s operations even more sustainable and reduce our carbon footprint by 20% in the next two years globally.”

Jen Tan, Head of Integrated Solutions (Singapore & Southeast Asia) and Renewables (Indonesia), Sembcorp Industries, said: “We have a proven track record in rooftop photovoltaic solutions for the aerospace and aviation industry and the completion of this project solidifies our position. We are pleased to help dnata take their first step towards reducing their carbon footprint, and we look forward to exploring more innovative green solutions with them in the future.”

In recent years dnata has significantly invested in infrastructure, equipment and process improvement to further improve operational efficiency with a strategic objective of reducing its carbon footprint globally by 20% by 2024.

dnata replaced and refurbished ground support equipment at airports to decrease engine emissions, invested in facilities that incorporate the latest carbon reduction initiatives in design and operation, and embedded its environmental framework across its broad-spanning Travel businesses, aiming to empower customers to make better travel choices.

In Singapore, dnata took initiatives to reduce food waste across its catering operations and replaced a number of its ground support equipment (GSE) and forklifts with hybrid or electric alternatives, while refurbishing selected GSE where appropriate to extend life cycles, reduce waste and update them to the latest safety and quality standards. Most recently, dnata has added 44 electric baggage tractors to its GSE fleet at Changi Airport.

Globally, dnata offers quality and reliable ground handling, cargo, catering and retail services at over 120 airports in 19 countries. In Singapore, the company serves more than 50 airline customers with a team of 1,100 highly-trained employees.

