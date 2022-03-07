RIYADH: American aircraft manufacturer Boeing plans to expand its workforce in Saudi Arabia in line with the government’s vision to make 50 percent of its military equipment needs locally by 2030.

“Our goal is to get our people as close to our products and our customers as possible. And to achieve that goal and grow at the same time, you actually have to grow the indigenous populations,” said Ted Colbert, executive vice president of The Boeing Co.

In an exclusive interaction with Arab News at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Colbert talked about localizing the defense technology sector and how Boeing wants to expand its workforce in the country.

Colbert, who is also chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services, said that the region represents a vast opportunity amounting to a $200-billion defense services market.

Talking about the company’s plans to expand its existing workforce within Saudi Arabia, Colbert added, “Today, we have over 2,000 employees within the country. While I won’t speculate on the exact number that we look to grow, it will be a number that coincides with that growth plan.”

Citing Boeing’s 77-year-old association with Saudi Arabia, Colbert assured that the company would deliver the most excellent aerospace products in the world.

