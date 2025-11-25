Emirates General Petroleum Company (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, has announced that its key affiliate Emdad Aviation Fuel Storage (Emdad) has engaged Bilfinger to provide engineering and design services for a cross-country aviation-fuel pipeline connecting the Emdad terminal at Jebel Ali to the fuel depot at Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA) in Dubai South.

This appointment is a key step in strengthening Dubai’s long-term aviation fuel infrastructure and supply resilience.

Emarat CEO Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi said: "Fuel infrastructure is national infrastructure. This project deepens the reliability, safety, and capacity of Dubai’s jet-fuel supply chain and supports the next decade of growth at Al Maktoum International Airport."

"Through Emdad—and with Bilfinger’s technical stewardship—we are building a future-ready backbone for airlines and the wider aviation ecosystem," he stated.

Under the contract, Bilfinger will deliver end-to-end engineering services—covering all design, project management and installation stages in line with highest quality and safety standards, and securing NOCs—enabling Emarat’s operational use of the new asset.

Emdad Chairman Dr Mohamed Almehrzi said: "This engagement aligns our Jebel Ali terminal and the AMIA depot within a single, efficient logistics corridor. Working closely with Emarat and the authorities, we will ensure the project meets stringent technical and safety standards while maintaining schedule discipline."

"The new link will unlock operational efficiencies, reduce turnaround times, and strengthen resilience across Dubai’s aviation-fuel network," he stated.

The project is designed to support AMIA’s planned growth by enhancing throughput, reducing reliance on road movements, and elevating safety and operational certainty across the jet-fuel supply chain.

In line with Emarat’s standards, delivery will prioritize HSE excellence, regulatory compliance, and efficient integration with existing terminal and airport operations, he added.

On the contract win, Marco van der Linden, Vice President Engineering, Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance Middle East, said: "We are proud to support Emarat and Emdad on this strategic link. Our multidisciplinary team will apply proven engineering expertise to streamline authority approvals, de-risk execution, and deliver a clean handover to operations."

"We will leverage best practices, digital solutions and robust integrity management to ensure predictable, compliant delivery from design through commissioning," he added.

