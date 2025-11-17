DUBAI: Airbus has unveiled its Global Market Forecast 2025 for the region, spotlighting the Middle East as one of the fastest-growing aviation regions over the next two decades.

The forecast reveals that the region’s in-service fleet will surge from 1,480 aircraft in 2024 to 3,700 by 2044. Airbus forecasts a requirement for 4,080 new passenger aircraft deliveries in the Middle East in the next 20 years comprising 2,380 single-aisle and 1,700 widebody jets.

Widebody aircraft will represent 42% of total demand - the highest share globally and more than double the world average of 20%. This positions the Middle East as the leading driver of global widebody growth, fuelled by its strategic geographic location as the geographic centre of gravity for worldwide air traffic growth continues to move eastwards.

Passenger traffic in the region is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 4.4%, supported by robust economic development, tourism, and trade. The population is projected to increase by 240 million over the same period, further amplifying demand for air travel.

“The Middle East is transforming global aviation, and the forecast fleet expansion is truly significant, particularly when it comes to widebodies. This region is becoming the long-haul hub now and into the future. Airbus is proud to be partnering closely with customers in the region, delivering the most efficient, latest-generation aircraft, end-to-end support, and sustainable solutions,” said Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus in Africa and Middle East region.

As the aviation network and traffic continues to develop in the Middle Eastern region, Airbus forecasts a need for more than 265,000 people to be employed in the sector in the next 20 years including 69,000 new pilots, nearly 64,000 new technicians and 132,000 Cabin Crew.

The regional commercial aviation services market as a whole is valued at some US$30bn over the next 20 years. The services growth will be principally in maintaining aircraft availability, training, flight operations and Air Traffic Management solutions, cabin upgrades and connectivity