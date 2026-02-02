Air India Express, India’s first international value carrier, today (February 1) announced the launch of its ‘Xpress More Sale’ offering its customers discounts of up to 20% on both domestic and international flights.

These special fares are available for booking until February 5 with nearly five million seats up for grabs, with early access exclusively on its award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, and mobile app, offering travellers the earliest opportunity to book from a wide range of discounted fares.

In the Gulf sector, the ‘Xpress More Sale’ Lite fares would start from AED320, RO23, BD46, QR378, KD27 and SAR286 onwards, said the Indian carrier in a statement.

The sale opens on all other major booking platforms from tomorrow (February 2) to February 5, for travel between February 11 and December 31, 2026, across domestic and international sectors.

The airline offers Zero Convenience Fees on all bookings made through the airline’s website and mobile app, along with one complimentary date change for the bookings made during the sale period via these platforms.

Guests booking Lite fares (zero-baggage fare) can add check-in baggage later at discounted rates, at ₹2,500 for 20 kg on international flights. Guests can also avail 20% savings on Prime and Standard seats, as well as on hot meals, it stated.

A Tata Enterprise, Air India Express operates over 500 daily flights that connect 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf region. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aeroplanes.-TradeArabia News Service

