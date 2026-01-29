Air India Express, ‍the low-cost ‍unit of Air India, will ​add 30 narrow-body jets from Boeing, the ⁠carrier said on Thursday, adding heft to ⁠its multi-billion-dollar fleet ‌revamp.

The airline, which operates both Boeing and Airbus single-aisle jets, ⁠will add the former's 737-8 aircraft to its fleet, it said in a post on X.

The announcement ⁠follows Air India's ​mammoth order of some 570 jets and comes at ‍a time when manufacturers are grappling with ​supply-chain disruptions that have caused severe delivery delays, fuelling concerns of a looming jet shortage.

Securing new aircraft is crucial for Air India, owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, as it works to reverse years of under-investment under ⁠state ownership and presses ahead ‌with an ambitious fleet overhaul to recapture market share from global ‌competitors.

