Air Expo Abu Dhabi has announced the inclusion of the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Pavilion at the upcoming event set to take place from November 19 to 21 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

This premier global aviation showcase has been a pivotal platform for the aerospace industry's innovations, networking, and business opportunities, and the addition of the AAM segment marks a significant milestone towards the future of urban air mobility.

The Advanced Air Mobility Pavilion aims to highlight the latest technological advancements, regulatory progress, and market development in urban and regional air transportation systems. Industry leaders, investors, and innovators will converge to explore how cutting-edge technologies can transform urban transportation, reduce congestion, and provide sustainable, efficient alternatives to traditional travel.

Key Highlights

• Dynamic Exhibitor Line-Up: Featuring major aerospace companies, startups, and service providers showcasing state-of-the-art eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) air taxi, aircraft, drones, and supporting technologies

• Insightful Conference Sessions: Engaging presentations and panel discussions addressing regulatory frameworks, infrastructure readiness, advancements in urban air traffic management, and future market projections

• Networking Opportunities: Facilitating meaningful connections among attendees, from industry veterans to new players, inspired by common goals to innovate, collaborate, and drive the AAM sector forward.

